American Love Story: Casting Announced for Ryan Murphy’s Newest Series for FX

American Love Story has added to its cast. According to Deadline, the Ryan Murphy series has added Grace Gummer, Sydney Lemmon, and Alessandro Nivola. They are joining the previously cast Sarah Pidgeon, Paul Kelly, and Naomi Watts.

The first season of this anthology series will focus on the love story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. FX shared the following about the series when it was ordered in 2021:

“American Love Story is a scripted anthology series of sweeping true love stories that captured the world’s attention. The first installment depicts the whirlwind courtship and marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. What started out as a beautiful union for the young couple, widely regarded as American royalty, began to fray under the stress of the relentless microscope and navel gaze of tabloid media. The pressures of their careers and rumored family discord ended with their tragic deaths when his private plane crashed into the ocean on a hazy summer night off the coast of Massachusetts. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Alexis Martin Woodall are Executive Producers of American Love Story.”

The premiere date for season one of American Love Story will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you check out this new Ryan Murphy series when it arrives on FX?