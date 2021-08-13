What We Do In the Shadows: Season Four; FX Renewal Announced Ahead of Third Season Premiere

You can’t keep a good vampire down. FX has renewed the What We Do In the Shadows comedy series for a fourth season ahead of its third season debut on September 2nd. The cable channel has also released a teaser video for season three.

What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén. Based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, this TV show follows the nightly exploits of a group of vampire roommates — Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Demetriou), Laszlo (Berry), and Colin Robinson (Proksch) — as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Guillén).

Here’s the renewal press release, as well as the third season trailer:

THE BATS ARE BACK!

FX’S EMMY(R)-NOMINATED WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS RENEWED FOR FOURTH SEASON

Hit Comedy Series Poised to Debut Its Third Season on September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and Streaming the Next Day on FX on Hulu

Season Three Official Trailer Now Available

LOS ANGELES, August 13, 2021 – Ahead of its highly-anticipated third season premiere, What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for a fourth season on FX, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. The fourth season of the hit comedy series will debut in 2022.

“Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” said Grad. “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Executive Producers include Clement, Waititi, Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush. What We Do in the Shadows is produced by FX Productions.

Through its first two seasons, What We do in the Shadows has received 10 Emmy(R) Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, a Critics’ Choice nomination for Best Comedy Series, and a Critics’ Choice Super Award for Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series for Natasia Demetriou.

The third season of What We Do in the Shadows begins with the first two of the season’s 10 episodes on Thursday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on FX on Hulu:

· “The Prisoner” (FX, 10 p.m. ET/PT): Guillermo’s fate hangs in the balance as the vampires receive a promotion. Written by Paul Simms; Directed by Kyle Newacheck.

· “The Cloak of Duplication” (FX, 10:30 p.m. ET/PT): A forbidden artifact is used to help Nandor court a health club employee. Written by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil; Directed by Yana Gorskaya.

After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

ABOUT FX

FX is home to acclaimed and award-winning television available on the FX on Hulu streaming hub, the FX, FXX and FXM cable networks, and the video on-demand service FXNOW. FX on Hulu offers next day access to FX and FXX current series, FX’s library of legacy series, and exclusive original programming, including Devs, Mrs. America, A Teacher, American Horror Stories and the upcoming Y: The Last Man, The Old Man, Fleishman is in Trouble, Class of ’09 and Under the Banner of Heaven. FX additionally features the drama series Mayans M.C., Pose, Snowfall and Taboo; the limited series American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Fargo, FEUD, Black Narcissus and the upcoming Pistol and Shōgun; the comedies Archer, Atlanta, Better Things, Breeders, DAVE, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs and the upcoming Little Demon; the half-hour series Mr Inbetween, The Choe Show and The Premise; the weekly short-form comedy programming showcase Cake; and a growing slate of docuseries and documentary features, including The New York Times Presents, The Most Dangerous Animal of All, AKA Jane Roe, A Wilderness of Error, Hip Hop Uncovered; Hysterical, PRIDE and the upcoming Welcome to Wrexham. FX is the former home of The Shield, Nip/Tuck, Rescue Me, Damages, Sons of Anarchy, Justified and The Americans. FX’s library of acquired box-office hit movies is unmatched by any ad-supported television network, with FXM featuring classic films, contemporary hits, award-winning features and short-form original programming. FXX is also the cable home to The Simpsons, the longest-running comedy in TV history. Over the past decade, FX has received 385 Emmy(R) Award nominations and won 68 Emmys. FX has earned the most Emmy(R) Award nominations of any ad-supported cable brand for 10 consecutive years.