American Horror Stories: Season Two; FX on Hulu TV Series Renewed

The scare will keep coming to FX on Hulu. The American Horror Stories show has been renewed for a second season. The first season of seven episodes kicked off on July 15th and will finish on August 19th.

A supernatural horror drama series, the American Horror Stories TV show is a spin-off of the long-running American Horror Story anthology series which was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. While American Horror Story tells tales that run for a full season of episodes, the spin-off is a weekly anthology series that features a different horror story in each episode. Some of the actors from the original AHS series take part in the spin-off. The cast of the first season includes Matt Bomer, Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson, Aaron Tveit, Merrin Dungey, Ashley Martin Carter, Valerie Loo, Selena Sloan Belissa Escobedo, Naomi Grossman, Cody Fern, Chad James Buchanan, John Carroll Lynch, Charles Melton, Billie Lourd, Danny Trejo, Kevin McHale, Dyllón Burnside, Madison Bailey, Rhenzy Feliz, Amy Grabow, Nico Greetham, Ronen Rubinstein, and Dane Diliegro.

Here’s the renewal announcement from FX:

FX Orders Second Installment of “American Horror Stories”

New Anthology Series from Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk Had the Most Successful Launch of any FX on Hulu Series to Date

Seventh and Final Episode of the First Installment Premieres Thursday, August 19 Exclusively on FX on Hulu, Setting the Stage for the Return of American Horror Story: Double Feature on August 25

LOS ANGELES, August 13, 2021 – Currently riding high in its debut on FX on Hulu, American Horror Stories will return with a second installment of the weekly anthology series, it was announced today by Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment.

American Horror Stories, a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning anthology series American Horror Story, debuted last month with the most successful launch of any FX on Hulu series to date. American Horror Stories will conclude its first installment on Thursday, August 19th, and return in 2022. American Horror Story: Double Feature, the hit franchise’s 10th installment, premieres August 25th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and be available to stream the following day on FX on Hulu.

American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series featuring a different horror story each episode. American Horror Stories is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto. American Horror Stories is produced by 20th Television.

American Horror Stories continues next Thursday, August 19th exclusively on FX on Hulu with its seventh and final episode, “Game Over.” A couple dares to spend a night in one of the most infamous haunted houses. Written by Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk; directed by Liz Friedlander.

Since 2011, the creators of American Horror Story have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold.

The 10th installment, American Horror Story: Double Feature, premieres Wednesday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day via FX on Hulu.

About FX

FX is home to acclaimed and award-winning television available on the FX on Hulu streaming hub, the FX, FXX and FXM cable networks, and the video on-demand service FXNOW. FX on Hulu offers next day access to FX and FXX current series, FX’s library of legacy series, and exclusive original programming, including Devs, Mrs. America, A Teacher, American Horror Stories and the upcoming Y: The Last Man, The Old Man, Fleishman is in Trouble, Class of ’09 and Under the Banner of Heaven. FX additionally features the drama series Mayans M.C., Pose, Snowfall and Taboo; the limited series American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Fargo, FEUD, Black Narcissus and the upcoming Pistol and Shōgun; the comedies Archer, Atlanta, Better Things, Breeders, DAVE, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs and the upcoming Little Demon; the half-hour series Mr Inbetween, The Choe Show and The Premise; the weekly short-form comedy programming showcase Cake; and a growing slate of docuseries and documentary features, including The New York Times Presents, The Most Dangerous Animal of All, AKA Jane Roe, A Wilderness of Error, Hip Hop Uncovered; Hysterical, PRIDE and the upcoming Welcome to Wrexham. FX is the former home of The Shield, Nip/Tuck, Rescue Me, Damages, Sons of Anarchy, Justified and The Americans. FX’s library of acquired box-office hit movies is unmatched by any ad-supported television network, with FXM featuring classic films, contemporary hits, award-winning features and short-form original programming. FXX is also the cable home to The Simpsons, the longest-running comedy in TV history. Over the past decade, FX has received 385 Emmy(R) Award nominations and won 68 Emmys. FX has earned the most Emmy(R) Award nominations of any ad-supported cable brand for 10 consecutive years.