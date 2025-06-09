The BMF Documentary: Season Two Renewal Set for Starz Series

The BMF Documentary has been renewed for a second season. Starz has renewed the docuseries, which gives viewers more of the real story behind the hit drama BMF. The second season will feature an interview with Terry “Southwest T” Flenory.

Starz revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“”The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast” tracks the rise and fall of the most notorious drug syndicate in American history, Black Mafia Family (BMF). Rising from the streets of Detroit in the early 80s, BMF leaders Meech and Terry Flenory became two of the most infamous drug-traffickers in the United States. In the six-part second season, Terry Flenory will tell his story for the first time. Through never-before accessed firsthand accounts, this is an in-depth look at a story about ambition, success, family and risking it all for the American Dream. “BMF has made a profound impact on hip-hop and culture, and the success of our unscripted and scripted series is a testament to its iconic status in the zeitgeist,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. “Our audience is hungry for more and we’re excited to continue to expand their experience with this true story, featuring the real-life players of BMF, as well as a never-before-heard firsthand account from Terry himself.” The docuseries is a complement to the popular scripted drama, “BMF,” that tells the story inspired by brothers Demetrius Flenory “Big Meech” and Terry Flenory “Southwest Tee,” who rose from the depths of poverty, navigating the war on drugs in Detroit. The scripted series will continue BMF’s tale as they expand their business and make an indelible mark on hip-hop and culture in its upcoming fourth season, premiering Friday, June 6 on the STARZ app, and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (“BMF,” “Power” Universe) and Shan Nicholson (“Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury” and Rubble Kings) who will also serve as the series’ showrunner. Additional executive producers include Razan Ghalayini, Richard Perello and Stacey Offman, co-executive producers Khidija Rivera and Jessica Vale, and supervising producer Kenyatta Steans. The documentary series is produced for STARZ by Jigsaw Productions and G-Unit Film & Television.”

BMF returned to Starz on Friday night with its fourth season. The preview for the docuseries is below.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of the BMF Documentary? Do you plan to watch season two?