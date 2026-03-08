The Orville: Season Four Scripts Are Written, Says Seth MacFarlane of Hulu Sci-Fi Drama

The Orville may still return to the small screen for a fourth season. Seth MacFarlane has finally given fans of the Hulu sci-fi drama an update about the series, and it is a good one.

MacFarlane spoke about the series when promoting the release of season two of Ted to Peacock. He revealed that scripts have been written. According to THR, he said, “I will be honest with you: Season four is written. It’s just a question of when we have the time to produce it. The 10 scripts are done. I’m the problem. It’s [a matter of] when I can make that my year, with all the other stuff we have in the works. But we can hit the ground running when it happens.”

MacFarlane, Scott Grimes, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Peter Macon, J Lee, Mark Jackson, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters star in The Orville, which follows the crew of the USS Orville as they travel through space 400 years in the future.

The series’ third season aired during the summer of 2022.

What do you think? Did you enjoy The Orville? Do you still want to see more of the series?