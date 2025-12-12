The Testaments: Hulu Releases First Photos for Handmaid’s Tale Sequel Series

The Testaments is coming to Hulu in April 2026, and the streaming service has released the first photos for the sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale.

Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya, Kira Guloien, Rowan Blanchard, and Mattea Conforti star in the series based on the Margaret Atwood novel and created by Bruce Miller.

Hulu shared the following about the series:

“The Testaments is based on Margaret Atwood’s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which was published in 2019 and takes place in the dystopian theocracy of Gilead. Years after the events of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Testaments” is a coming of age story that finds a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with the bleak future that awaits them. For these young women, growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world prior to their indoctrination into this life. Facing the prospect of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve.”

More photos from the series are below.

