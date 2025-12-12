Shifting Gears: Season Two; Luke Macfarlane Cast in ABC Comedy Series

Viewers are finally going to see another member of the Parker family on Shifting Gears. According to Deadline, Luke MacFarlane has been cast in the ABC series as the son of Matt Parker, who has been mentioned but never seen in the comedy series.

Tim Allen, Kat Dennings, Seann William Scott, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis star in the series, which follows a garage owner and his daughter after she returns home following her divorce.

The following was revealed about MacFarlane’s role in the series:

“Luke Macfarlane (Platonic) has been cast as Sam who, as previously revealed on the show, is a Navy hero. Macfarlane will guest star on Shifting Gears later this season.”

Shifting Gears airs on Wednesday nights on ABC and will return in January with brand new episodes.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this ABC series? Are you excited to see Luke MacFarlane on Shifting Gears?