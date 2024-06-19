Modern Family: Four Sitcom Cast Members Reunite for WhatsApp Commercial

Four of the cast member members of Modern Family reunited on-screen recently for a new commercial to promote WhatsApp for phones, per Deadline.

Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson appeared as Phil, Claire, Cam, and Mitchell in the 30-second spot with Mitchell upset he was left out of the family group chat. Once the group is moved to WhatsApp, he is back in on the fun. Check out the commercial below.

After the commercial was released, Eric Stonestreet shared a photo of the foursome on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet)

Starring Ed O’Neil, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jeremy Macguire, and Reid Ewing, the ABC sitcom aired for 12 seasons and followed the extended and blended Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the ABC sitcom? Would you ever want ABC to revive Modern Family for another season?