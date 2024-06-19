Grantchester: Season 10 Renewal Set for Masterpiece Series on PBS

Grantchester only returned to PBS with its ninth season on Sunday night, but fans can rest easily knowing the Masterpiece drama’s future is secured. The series has been renewed for season 10. Robson Green and Rishi Nair will return for the season, which will start filming next month in the UK.

Green, Nair, Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, Nick Brimble, Kacey Ainsworth, Skye Lucia Degruttola, Oliver Dimsdale, Charlotte Ritchie, Bradley Hall, and Melissa Johns, the Masterpiece series is based on short stories by James Runcie and follows vicars who help Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Green) investigate crimes.

PBS revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“MASTERPIECE on PBS has commissioned a 10th season of the beloved mystery series, Grantchester. Stars Robson Green and Rishi Nair will both return as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Alphy Kottaram, respectively. Grantchester is one of MASTERPIECE’s longest-running series and has been noted as an “irresistible British mystery-drama” by TV Insider. Grantchester is a Co-Production of Kudos (a Banijay UK Company) and MASTERPIECE for ITV. It airs on MASTERPIECE on PBS in the U.S. and on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. Banijay Rights handles international distribution for the series. MASTERPIECE Executive Producer Susanne Simpson says, “I couldn’t be happier to recommission Grantchester for a 10th season. This is hands-down one of our most popular series and I know the fans will be thrilled to see it continue with the outstanding Robson Green and Rishi Nair back for more crime-solving.” MASTERPIECE is presented on PBS by GBH Boston. Writer and Executive Producer Daisy Coulam notes, “This show is a testament to our lovely team – the cast and crew. I’m so grateful and proud that we get to come back together for our tenth season and another glorious summer in Grantchester!” Emma Kingsman-Llloyd, Executive Producer adds, “We are so delighted by the audience reaction to Grantchester and appreciate that they have enjoyed so many episodes. We are overjoyed to be filming our tenth series and bringing more of Geordie and Alphy’s adventures to the screen.” In addition to Green and Nair, other returning cast members include Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters, and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott. Filming on Season 10 will begin in the UK in July, 2024. Season 9 is currently airing Sundays at 9/8c through August 4. The series is also available to stream now on the PBS App, PBS.org and the PBS MASTERPIECE Prime Channel.”

