Resurrected Rides: Netflix to Launch New Auto Series from Pimp My Ride Team

Remember Pimp My Ride on MTV? The team behind that auto renovation series on MTV is returning to the small screen with a new series on Netflix – Resurrected Rides.

Comedian and actor Chris Redd will lead a team of mechanics as they help car owners pimp their beloved rides. The eight-episode series will arrive on the streaming service in July.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Netflix today announced its latest series, Resurrected Rides, which is set to premiere Wednesday, July 24. From the original producers of Pimp My Ride comes Resurrected Rides, an entirely new motor makeover series for the modern age. Comedian and actor Chris Redd, along with his team of next-level mechanics, helps deserving owners transform their beloved beaters into roadworthy masterpieces. Resurrected Rides premieres July 24th, only on Netflix.”

Executive producer Rick Hurvitz said the following about the series:

“We took the spirit and knowledge from the original and reimagined it with a hilarious host, brand new cast, plus the eye-popping technology and culture of today.

Ari Shofet added, “This is an aspirational and wish-fulfillment show with a comedic lens, and we’re excited to give deserving folks a mind-blowing automotive makeover.”

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Netflix later this summer?