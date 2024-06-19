Resident Alien: Season Four; Comedy-Drama Series Renewed But Not by Syfy

Harry is staying on Earth but not on Syfy. The Resident Alien series has been renewed for a fourth season, but as previously reported, it’s moving to USA Network, a sister outlet in the NBCUniversal family.

A sci-fi comedy-drama series, the Resident Alien TV show is based on the Dark Horse comic series and stars Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and Elizabeth Bowen. The story revolves around Captain Hah Re (Tudyk), an alien with the secret mission to kill all humans. He crashes on Earth and passes himself off as a human doctor named Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle in a small town in Colorado. In his new guise, Harry starts off living a simple life but things get complicated when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. In season three, Harry is vowing to work with General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) to rid the Earth of the Grey aliens – a task made more difficult when he discovers that the Grey Hybrid Joseph (Enver Gjokaj) has taken a job in town as the new Deputy. Joseph isn’t Harry’s only obstacle — Harry struggles to balance business and his personal life when he falls in love for the first time. Meanwhile, Asta (Tomko) and D’arcy (Wetterlund) move in together and struggle to discover their purpose in the world, Sheriff Mike (Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Bowen) continue their quest to find out who killed the Alien Tracker, and Ben (Fiehler) and Kate (Meredith Garretson) are forced to deal with the subconscious repercussions of their alien abductions.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the third season of Resident Alien averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 527,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 49% in the demo and down by 37% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Season three reportedly averaged 3.3 million total viewers (+4% vs. S2) and one million in the 18-49 demo (+36% vs. S2) across all platforms through 35 days. The season concluded in early April.

A premiere date and additional details for the fourth season will be announced in the future.

