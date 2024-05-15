Hostage Rescue: Season One Viewer Votes

Menu

Hostage Rescue TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season2?

Lives hang in the balance in the first season of the Hostage Rescue TV show on The CW. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Hostage Rescue is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Hostage Rescue here.

A CW true-crime docuseries, the Hostage Rescue TV show revolves around the real-life heroes who go on high-stakes rescue missions. Lives hang in the balance for hostages that are held in captivity both in the United States and abroad. Episodes tell the real-life stories of these hostages in peril and the brave heroes who risk everything to save them.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Hostage Rescue TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Hostage Rescue should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?

