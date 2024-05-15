Hostage Rescue: Season One Ratings

Following a change in ownership, The CW is focusing on airing inexpensive and acquired programming that will draw good ratings. The days of the network’s original superhero shows are (nearly) over. True crime series have typically performed well on other channels and are inexpensive to produce, so it’s no surprise that the smallest network is giving that kind of show a try. Will Hostage Rescue be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A docuseries, the Hostage Rescue TV show revolves around the real-life heroes who go on high-stakes rescue missions. Lives hang in the balance for hostages that are held in captivity both in the United States and abroad. Episodes tell the real-life stories of these hostages in peril and the brave heroes who risk everything to save them.

