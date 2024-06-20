Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Tuesday TV Ratings: Beat Shazam, Hostage Rescue, Password, FBI, Stanley Cup Finals

Published:

Beat Shazam TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan/FOX.

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 ratings — New episodes:  Police 24/7, Hostage Rescue, Beat Shazam, and The Quiz with BallsSports: 2024 Stanley Cup Final Game 5 and U.S. Olympic TrialsReruns: Password, FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x