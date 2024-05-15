Hostage Rescue: Season Two — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A true-crime docuseries airing on The CW television network, the Hostage Rescue TV show revolves around the real-life heroes who go on high-stakes rescue missions. Lives hang in the balance for hostages held in captivity both in the United States and abroad. Episodes tell the real-life stories of these hostages in peril and the brave heroes who risk everything to save them.





The first season of Hostage Rescue averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 289,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Hostage Rescue stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



As of May 15, 2024, Hostage Rescue has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will The CW cancel or renew Hostage Rescue for season two? This kind of programming is typically inexpensive to produce and is a good fit with the network’s Police 24/7 series. I think there’s a very good chance it will be renewed. If not, I suspect the network will air a similar show. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Hostage Rescue cancellation or renewal news.



