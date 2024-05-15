Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing
TV show dates: May 14, 2024 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled
TV show description:
A true-crime docuseries, the Hostage Rescue TV show revolves around the real-life heroes who go on high-stakes rescue missions.
Life and death hang in the balance for hostages that are held in captivity both in the United States and abroad. Episodes tell the real-life stories of these hostages in peril and the brave heroes who risk everything to save them.
