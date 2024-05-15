Menu

Hostage Rescue

Hostage Rescue TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Network: The CW  
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 14, 2024 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: (none)

TV show description:      
A true-crime docuseries, the Hostage Rescue TV show revolves around the real-life heroes who go on high-stakes rescue missions.

Life and death hang in the balance for hostages that are held in captivity both in the United States and abroad. Episodes tell the real-life stories of these hostages in peril and the brave heroes who risk everything to save them.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

  
 
Do you like the Hostage Rescue TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on The CW?

