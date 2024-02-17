Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 16, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Tacarra Williams (host)

TV show description:

A half-hour clip show, the Totally Funny Kids TV show is executive produced by Vin Di Bona, John Stevens, Hans Schiff, and Rick De Oliveira.

Each episode features laugh-packed videos featuring the funniest, most absurd, and sometimes most shocking videos from the family’s youngest members.

Hosted by comedian Tacarra Williams, the series also features reactions from hysterically imperfect parents. Installments culminate with the winning clip reveal of the week’s funniest moment.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Totally Funny Kids TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on The CW?