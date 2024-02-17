Menu

Network: The CW
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 16, 2024 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Tacarra Williams (host)

TV show description:      
A half-hour clip show, the Totally Funny Kids TV show is executive produced by Vin Di Bona, John Stevens, Hans Schiff, and Rick De Oliveira.

Each episode features laugh-packed videos featuring the funniest, most absurd, and sometimes most shocking videos from the family’s youngest members.

Hosted by comedian Tacarra Williams, the series also features reactions from hysterically imperfect parents. Installments culminate with the winning clip reveal of the week’s funniest moment.

