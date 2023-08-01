Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 31, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Andrew Phung, Rakhee Morzaria, Zoriah Wong, and Roman Pesino.

TV show description:

A family comedy series, the Run the Burbs TV show was created by Andrew Phung and Scott Townend.

The story follows the Phams, a young and bold Vietnamese-South Asian family. They take a different approach to living life to the fullest while residing in the suburbs of the fictional city of Rockridge.

Andrew (Phung) is a stay-at-home dad and the husband to free-spirited entrepreneur Camille (Morzaria). Their kids are a teenage daughter named Khia (Wong) and a clever young son, Leo (Pasino).

Often the instigators of community events and always the first to know what’s happening in the neighborhood, the Phams have become the heart of their cul-de-sac. Through all the challenges and stresses of everyday suburban life, the Phams take on the world as a cohesive unit. Because together, nothing can beat “phamily.”

