Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Run the Burbs

Run the Burbs TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Pier 21 Films)

Network: The CW
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 31, 2023 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Andrew Phung, Rakhee Morzaria, Zoriah Wong, and Roman Pesino.

TV show description:      
A family comedy series, the Run the Burbs TV show was created by Andrew Phung and Scott Townend.

The story follows the Phams, a young and bold Vietnamese-South Asian family. They take a different approach to living life to the fullest while residing in the suburbs of the fictional city of Rockridge.
Andrew (Phung) is a stay-at-home dad and the husband to free-spirited entrepreneur Camille (Morzaria). Their kids are a teenage daughter named Khia (Wong) and a clever young son, Leo (Pasino).

Often the instigators of community events and always the first to know what’s happening in the neighborhood, the Phams have become the heart of their cul-de-sac. Through all the challenges and stresses of everyday suburban life, the Phams take on the world as a cohesive unit. Because together, nothing can beat “phamily.”

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD.

What do you think? Do you like the Run the Burbs TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on The CW?

Check out our CW status sheet to track the smallest network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x