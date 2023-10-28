Run the Burbs: Season Three — Has the Canadian Comedy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed on The CW?

Vulture Watch

The Phams support their family and neighbors through thick and thin. Has the Run the Burbs TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Run the Burbs, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A Canadian family comedy series airing on The CW television network in the United States, the Run the Burbs TV show was created by Andrew Phung and Scott Townend. It stars Phung, Rakhee Morzaria, Zoriah Wong, Roman Pesino, Gavin Crawford, and Sharji Rasool. The story follows the Phams, a young and bold Vietnamese-South Asian family. They take a different approach to living life to the fullest while residing in the suburbs of the fictional city of Rockridge. Andrew (Phung) is a stay-at-home dad and the husband to free-spirited entrepreneur Camille (Morzaria). Their kids are a teenage daughter named Khia (Wong) and a clever young son, Leo (Pasino). Often the instigators of community events and the first to know what’s happening in the neighborhood, the Phams have become the heart of their cul-de-sac. In season two, the Phams continue living their best lives in the burbs and pursuing their dreams.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Run the Burbs averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 206,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 1% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Run the Burbs stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 28, 2023, Run the Burbs has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to worry that Run the Burbs will be cancelled for now. The show was renewed in Canada, and The CW has already picked up the rights to air the episodes. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Run the Burbs cancellation or renewal news.



