Run the Burbs: Season Three Production Begins on Canadian Comedy Series (Watch)

Run the Burbs is starting its second season on The CW next week, but Canadian viewers are already looking ahead to season three. Production on new episodes of the comedy series has begun, but it isn’t known if CW will pick up the new season of the CBC comedy. The season will arrive in 2024, with 13 episodes being produced.

Starring creator Andrew Phung, Rakhee Morzaria, Zoriah Wong, and Roman Pesino, the series follows a young South Asian family as they live their lives in the suburbs of Rockridge. Scott Townsend is the co-creator of the comedy series.

CBC revealed more about the series in a press release.

“CBC and Pier 21 Films today announced that production is underway around Toronto, Hamilton and Barrie, ON on the third season of the popular original comedy series RUN THE BURBS (13×30). Created by Andrew Phung and Scott Townend, RUN THE BURBS stars an exciting ensemble of Canadian comedic talent lead by Andrew Phung as Andrew Pham, Rakhee Morzaria as Camille Pham – both of whom were recognized for their work on the show with Best Lead Performer, Comedy nominations at this year’s Canadian Screen Awards – and Zoriah Wong, and Roman Pesino as Khia and Leo Pham, respectively. Series regulars include Ali Hassan (CBC’s Laugh Out Loud), Julie Nolke (Explaining the Pandemic to my Past Self), Jonathan Langdon (Robyn Hood), Chris Locke (Workin’ Moms, Mr. D), Samantha Wan (Second Jen), and Gavin Crawford (Because News). The third season will premiere on CBC and CBC Gem in Winter 2024.

A playful comedy about life in the suburbs, oddball neighbours, and a loving family who always has each other’s backs, RUN THE BURBS season three will see the family expand their horizons and head on all-new adventures, bringing the signature Pham energy to everything they do. Often recognized for its nuanced and thoughtful representation of a bold Indian and Vietnamese family, the third season continues to highlight culturally specific stories, including what has become an annual series hallmark, a Vietnamese Lunar New Year – Tết – episode. Also for the third season in a row, the iconic rapper, DJ, and producer, Kardinal Offishall, returns to the ‘burbs to resume the guest-starring role that earned him a 2023 CSA nomination alongside the nods for Phung and Morzaria.

“Having the opportunity to showcase this family on television has been a dream come true,” say creators Andrew Phung and Scott Townend. “It’s an absolute joy seeing the Phams grow from season to season. We’re so proud to shine a spotlight on how they live life and celebrate culture authentically. Coming off a hugely successful second season, our incredible ensemble cast and amazing creative team are elevating everything we know and love about these characters and life in the burbs. Season three promises some huge comedic swings which means bigger laughs, and more heart!”

As previously announced , television veterans Jennica Harper and Nelu Handa have taken over showrunning duties this season. The duo previously collaborated on the series JANN, on which Harper served as showrunner. For Handa, season three is her third with the RUN THE BURBS writer’s room.

“The new season sees Andrew and Camille’s relationship evolving as they balance work, raising teens, having Camille’s dad in the house, and making time for each other,” add showrunners Jennica Harper and Nelu Handa. “But we’re also levelling up the fun, including sending the Phams to Cottage Country and celebrating a truly unique Halloween, as well as our annual Lunar New Year episode. Given everything going on in the world, it’s a joy to work on a show with so much comedy and heart. We’ve never needed the Phams more.”

They continue, “We love that the show reflects real life. We get to tell stories that other shows simply can’t and it’s an honour to help increase the representations of all kinds of Canadians while having the most fun possible in this playful world we’ve built for the Phams.”

“Andrew and Camille are everyone’s #couplegoals and we know audiences will love watching them hilariously strive to stay connected to their teenage kids while continuing to create new family traditions in this upcoming season,” adds Pier 21 Films Executive Producer Nicole Butler.

A CBC original series, RUN THE BURBS is produced by Pier 21 Films. Executive Producers are Laszlo Barna, Nicole Butler, Karen Tsang, and Vanessa Steinmetz (for Pier 21 Films), Andrew Phung, and Scott Townend. Jennica Harper and Nelu Handa serve as Executive Producers and Showrunners. Jay Vaidya is Co-Executive Producer and Sara Peters is Co-Producer. Jessica Daniel is Producer. Season Three directors include Aleysa Young, Pat Mills, Joyce Wong, Sherren Lee, and Zoe Hopkins. For CBC, Sally Catto is General Manager, Entertainment, Factual and Sports; Trish Williams is Executive Director, Scripted Content; Zach Feldberg and Sandra Picheca are Directors, Current Production, Comedy; and Mélanie Lê Phan and Kathleen Meek are Executives in Charge of Current Production, Comedy. The series is distributed by Fifth Season and is currently airing on The CW in the U.S.”