Heartland: Season 17 Production Begins for Canadian Family Drama Series

Heartland is nearing another major milestone with the start of production for its 17th season. The family drama’s 250th episode will kick off the 10-episode season. The series is based on the novels by Lauren Brooke, and its airs on Up Faith and Family in the US.

Starring Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan, Shaun Johnston, Alisha Newton, Chris Potter, Kerry James, Gabriel Hogan, Aidan Moreno, Jessica Steen, Baye McPherson, Lucian-River Chauhan, Ava Ran, and Ruby & Emmanuella Spencer, the series follows the residents of Heartland ranch as they struggle to keep things going.

CBC revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“CBC’s original family drama HEARTLAND starts production on its 17th season this week in Alberta. Season 17 features 10 one-hour episodes, the first of which will be the 250th episode of the series that started in 2007. Produced by Dynamo Films and SEVEN24 Films, Season 17 will premiere exclusively in Canada on CBC and CBC Gem this fall.

HEARTLAND is the longest-running one-hour drama in Canadian television history. The series was nominated for the Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award at the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards and has made its way into the hearts of viewers in more than 120 countries. In 2022, HEARTLAND fans watched 18 billion minutes to make it one of the most-streamed series in the United States. HEARTLAND is the only Canadian-made series to make the overall top-15 series watched by Americans across all streaming platforms.

In Season 17, Amy (Amber Marshall) and the rest of the Heartland family know better than most that while dreams can sometimes come true, more often life takes us in unexpected directions. The new season is all about embracing the unexpected. It’s about new experiences and taking the path less traveled. In Season 17 the Bartlett-Fleming family will find themselves excited for the future and ready to embrace new adventures, challenges, and relationships. But no matter how much things may change, Amy, Lou (Michelle Morgan), Jack (Shaun Johnston), and Tim (Chris Potter) will continue to fight for what they believe in while staying rooted in the land that has been in the Bartlett-Fleming family for generations.

Amber Marshall shares, “It is hard to believe I have been part of 250 HEARTLAND episodes. When I look back and do the math, I’ve spent over 1700 days on set which is roughly 20,400 hours. I really can’t imagine a better group of people to create something so special. We are all so proud of this show.”

Michelle Morgan adds, “HEARTLAND entering the 17th season in an industry where a series is lucky to get a second or a third season is hard to wrap your head around. I attribute the longevity of HEARTLAND to a perfect alchemy of all the most important elements in television. We have a good story engine and great chemistry between the different actors on the set. We have a stunning and unique setting, a little piece of southern Alberta known as the Foothills. We have many knowledgeable local cowboys and cowgirls to guide the show and keep it authentically grounded in the western world. But the most important element is that it is a multi-generational show that anyone in the family can watch and enjoy.”

Shaun Johnston continues, “250 episodes of HEARTLAND! That sure is a beautiful thing. Working on HEARTLAND has been the greatest gift in a professional lifetime for me. And having been in the HEARTLAND family since the very first day of production all those many years back makes me proud to say that I am honoured, humbled, and privileged to be Jack Bartlett. Thank you CBC. And thank you, fans of HEARTLAND.”

Chris Potter finishes off by saying, “In 2007, HEARTLAND presented an opportunity of great promise. Over the course of its seasons, the promise realized, HEARTLAND has become a dream. A way of life for many of us involved in its ongoing creation. As we celebrate our 250th episode milestone it is with admiration for, and congratulations to, every person involved in making the show throughout the seasons. For me the dream goes on until I ride my horse into the HEARTLAND sunset. What a ride it’s been so far!”

Filming locations for Season 17 include Calgary, High River, Millarville, and Longview in Alberta, Canada.

HEARTLAND is based on the bestselling series of books by Lauren Brooke. The executive producers are Michael Weinberg, Tom Cox, Jordy Randall, and Mark Haroun along with co-executive producer Dean Bennett. The series is produced by Jess Maldaner. The series writers are Mark Haroun, Ken Craw, Caitlin Fryers, Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, and Adam Hussein. For CBC, Sally Catto is General Manager, Entertainment, Factual & Sports; Trish Williams is Executive Director, Scripted Content; Sarah Adams is Director, Current Production, Drama; and Barbara Mamabolo is Executive in Charge of Production. A CBC original series, HEARTLAND is produced by Dynamo Films and SEVEN24 Films with the financial participation of the Canada Media Fund, the Government of Alberta, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, and the Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit.”