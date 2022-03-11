Heartland: Season 15 Coming to UP Faith & Family Next Week (Watch)

It’s nearly time to head back to the foothills of Alberta. The long-running Canadian Heartland TV series is returning to the United States. UP Faith and Family has announced that season 15 will debut on the streaming service on Thursday, March 17th. The rest of the 10-episode season will be released each Thursday after that.

A family drama series, the Heartland TV show is based on the bestselling series of books by Lauren Brooke. The cast includes Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan, Shaun Johnston, Alisha Newton, Chris Potter, Kerry James, Gabriel Hogan, Nathaniel Arcand, Jessica Steen, Ziya Matheson, and Lucian-River Chauhan. It’s a multi-generational saga that’s set on the Heartland ranch in the rolling foothills of Alberta, Canada. It follows Amy Fleming (Marshall), her older sister Lou (Morgan), and their Grandfather Jack (Johnston). Together, they confront the challenges of running the ranch that has been in their family for generations.

The Bartlett-Fleming family has learned a hard lesson: life is short and you have to live each day to the fullest. In season 15 of Heartland, they will put what they learned into practice. Last season, Amy said goodbye to the past. This season, she embraces the future – raising her daughter, working with the horses who continue to heal her, branching out into a new phase of her life and profession. She is moving forward and feels determined to leave a legacy. In fact, Jack, Lisa, Lou, and Tim have all decided that now is not the time to pull back, but to ramp up, to create new dreams and fulfill old ones. And, as they always do, the family will pull together to help each other… and will ultimately end up stronger than ever.

The Heartland series originates on CBC in Canada and the 15th season of 10 episodes aired from October until December on the channel. UP Faith and Family is the first outlet to air season 15 in the United States and also offers the preceding 14 seasons (affiliate link).

At some point, it’s expected that the UPtv cable channel will air also the 15th season as well. Last year, season 14 began streaming on UP Faith and Family in May 2021 and it premiered on UPtv in July 2021. In the States, Netflix also streams the Heartland series but typically releases the newest season much later than other outlets. Seasons 12 and 13 came to Netflix in February 2021 but the 14th season has yet to be released on the streaming service.

Here’s the 15th season teaser, as well the season’s launch event from Canada. The 15th season’s premiere is also the show’s 225th episode.





CBC has not yet renewed Heartland for a 16th season.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Heartland TV series? Will you be watching season 15 on the UP Faith and Family service or, will you wait for it to be released elsewhere?