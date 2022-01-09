Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Season One Viewer Votes

Which guy is a winner in the first season of the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Joe Millionaire is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer here.

A FOX dating reality series, the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer TV show is a variation on the Joe Millionaire program which aired for two seasons in 2003. This version features two incredible single men as they meet various prospective mates. One’s a millionaire while the other is definitely not. More than a dozen women will date both of them, but they’ll have no idea which Joe is rich. As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important… love or money? The “Joes” are bachelors Kurt F. Sowers, a 32-year-old construction manager and CEO from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Steven McBee, a 27-year-old farmer and CEO from Gallatin, Missouri. The participants are guided by Martin the Butler (Martin Andrew).





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between?