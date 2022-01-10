Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Season Two? Has the FOX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Has the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX?



Airing on the FOX television network, the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer TV show is a variation on the Joe Millionaire program which aired for two seasons in 2003. This version of the reality series features two incredible single men as they meet various prospective mates. One’s a millionaire while the other is definitely not. More than a dozen women will date both of them, but they’ll have no idea which Joe is rich. As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important… love or money? The “Joes” are bachelors Kurt F. Sowers, a 32-year-old construction manager and CEO from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Steven McBee, a 27-year-old farmer and CEO from Gallatin, Missouri. The participants are guided by Martin the Butler (Martin Andrew).



The first season of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer averages a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.73 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



As of January 10, 2022, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will FOX cancel or renew Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer for season two? This show is likely relatively inexpensive to produce and has a good amount of name recognition with the public. I think it’s got a good chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer cancellation or renewal news.



