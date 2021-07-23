Heartland: Season 15? Has the UPtv Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the UPtv cable channel, the Heartland series is based on the bestselling series of books by Lauren Brooke. The cast includes Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan, Shaun Johnston, Alisha Newton, Chris Potter, Graham Wardle, Kerry James, Nathaniel Arcand, and Jessica Steen. It’s a multi-generational saga that’s set on the Heartland ranch in the rolling foothills of Alberta, Canada. It follows Amy Fleming (Marshall), her older sister Lou (Morgan), and their Grandfather Jack (Johnston). Together, they confront the challenges of running the ranch that has been in their family for generations. Season 14 of Heartland finds horses healing Amy as much as Amy heals horses. While Amy struggles with a life-changing challenge, the entire town of Hudson will have to deal with an unexpected disaster that threatens to derail Lou’s first term as mayor. But, the family will pull through together and be stronger as a result. Family is courage, and times change. Note: Heartland originates on CBC in Canada and, in addition to airing on UPtv, also streams on the Netflix and UP Faith and Family services in the United States. Seasons are released at different times on the different services.



Heartland has been renewed for a 15th season which will debut (TBD) in the United States. Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if the Heartland TV show will be cancelled right now since it’s already been renewed for season 15. It originates on CBC in Canada, and in the United States, it airs on the UPtv cable channel and streams on the Netflix and UP Faith and Family services. While the American outlets haven’t said they’ll be airing it, I have no doubt that they will. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Heartland cancellation or renewal news.



