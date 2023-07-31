Heartland: Season 16 Gets US Cable Premiere Date on UPtv

Heartland has a new return date for season 16. The series was released in June for streaming viewers; the series will now air for cable viewers starting on August 6th.

Starring Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan, Shaun Johnston, Alisha Newton, Chris Potter, Kerry James, Gabriel Hogan, Aidan Moreno, Jessica Steen, Baye McPherson, Lucian-River Chauhan, Ava Ran, and Ruby & Emmanuella Spencer, the series follows multiple generations of a family living on Heartland.

Season 16 will feature the last appearance of Robert Cormier, who died in 2022. The actor’s family released the following statement about Heartland:

“Robbie was loved by many and his unexpected death has left us devastated. While we are broken-hearted, we take comfort in the overwhelming love and support shown to our family by Robbie’s friends, colleagues and fans. Robbie passed away as the result of a tragic accident. Our family would like to thank everyone at the Critical Care team in Toronto for the compassionate care they provided Robbie and the kindness they showed our family. We will be forever grateful.”

The new season will have the Bartlett-Fleming family learning hard lessons and discovering that life is short, per People. The Canadian series airs on UPtv for US viewers. The season will not arrive on Netflix until 2024.

Production on season 17 of the family drama began in May.

