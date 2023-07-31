Suits: Cancelled Drama Is a Big Hit on Netflix as Cast Members Reunite on the Picket Line

Suits ended on USA Network four years ago, but the series has become a big hit on Netflix since its release on the streaming service. Suits had more than 3 billion viewing hours during the week of June 26-July 2, 2023.

Starring Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Meghan Markle, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Dulé Hill, Amanda Schull, and Katherine Heigl, the series followed the lawyers of a New York City law firm where one never received his law degree. Keeping that secret was a big part of the show’s run.

Netflix revealed the following about the show’s performance:

“Today, Nielsen reported that hit series SUITS has set a record as streaming’s most viewed acquired title for a single week ever with over 3 billion viewing minutes for the week of June 26-July 2, 2023. This comes nearly four years after the final episode of the UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produced series aired on USA Network. SUITS is currently streaming on both Peacock (S1-S9) and Netflix (S1-S8), where season one has remained in Netflix’s Top 10 Series for 4 weeks and counting. The median viewer age is trending younger than the series’ first run.”

With the show’s popularity, fans are now pushing for the show’s return, per TV Insider. Many commented on a photo on Instagram featuring a reunion of Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres. Check that photo out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Rafferty (@iamsarahgrafferty)

The show’s return could be complicated. The series’ stars have moved on, and Markle retired from acting when she married Prince Harry.

What do you think? Did you watch Suits when it aired on USA Network? Do you want to see more of the characters?