Bobby’s Triple Threat: Season Two Premiere and Competitors Revealed for Bobby Flay Series on Food Network

Bobby’s Triple Threat is returning soon for its second season, and Food Network has now revealed the premiere date and chef competing in the competition series. Bobby Flay is hosting the series featuring Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson taking on competitors for a $25,000 prize. Ten episodes are planned for the season.

Food Network revealed more about the competition series in a press release.

“Food Network icon Bobby Flay is a culinary master who has been competing at the highest level for years and in Bobby’s Triple Threat, he has handpicked a trio of top-notch chefs to represent him as the next generation of culinary titans. Each episode is hosted by Bobby from his speakeasy-style kitchen, where titans Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson take on highly skilled competitors in three head-to-head cooking rounds with surprise featured ingredients for a chance to win $25,000. This season, the chefs entering the competition are legendary, including Bobby’s friends and fellow Iron Chefs Michael Symon and Jose Garces, and Chopped judge Scott Conant. Bobby’s Triple Threat season two premieres Tuesday, August 22nd at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network.

“Season one of Triple Threat was just a warmup,” said Flay. “In season two, I welcome ten of the best chefs in the country to take on the titans. The challengers walk through the speakeasy door with the utmost confidence – but will they walk out with the same swagger and $25,000? Not if my chefs have anything to say about it.”

In each episode, one top-notch chef enters Bobby’s secret kitchen armed with extraordinary culinary skills and determination to take on Bobby’s three titans Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson, one round each. In the first two rounds, Bobby selects the main ingredients and the visiting competitor picks which titan to go up against. The last round features the competitor picking the ingredients to incorporate, while going against the last remaining titan. All the while, one discerning guest judge blind tastes and scores each dish. If the competitor can out-cook the titans and earn more points than their cumulative score, they take home bragging rights and a $25,000 cash prize. In addition to Michael Symon, Jose Garces and Scott Conant, this season’s competitors include Kelsey Bernard Clark, Esther Choi, Kelvin Fernandez, Byron Gomez, Rashida Holmes, Mei Lin and Shota Nakajima.

“The level of chefs competing in this season of Bobby’s Triple Threat is extraordinary – they are truly the best of the best, making these some of the toughest battles we’ve ever seen,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Bobby is all-in for his titans and believes they have what it takes to beat any great chef, even if that great chef is one of his best friends.”

Fans can watch the digital-exclusive Meet the Titans video series on Food Network’s social pages to get brand-new recipes from Brooke, Michael and Tiffany, and learn about their unique culinary points of view. Plus, join Bobby inside Club Triple Threat for an all-access look at the making of the show and keep up with the conversation on social using #BobbysTripleThreat.

Bobby’s Triple Threat is produced by Rock Shrimp Productions for Food Network.”