Bargain Block: Season Three; Detroit Restoration Series Returning to HGTV Next Month

Bargain Block has its premiere date for its third season. The restoration series set in Detroit will return with the first of 11 episodes on August 23rd. Keith Bynum, Evan Thomas, and real estate expert Shea Hicks-Whitfield star in the series, which follows the home renovations working on homes in the city.

HGTV revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Eleven new episodes of HGTV’s Bargain Block will follow home renovation experts and partners Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas on their journey to restore Detroit’s iconic American neighborhoods one house at a time. With sound advice and support from their friend—lifetime Detroit resident and real estate expert Shea Hicks-Whitfield—Keith and Evan will buy multiple rundown and dilapidated houses on a single block, take them down to the studs, and create affordable, stylish and fully furnished starter homes that are ideal for first-time homebuyers. This season the couple will take on larger homes to renovate, as well as explore Detroit and the surrounding area to find inspiration and materials for themed home renos. They will visit iconic Detroit sites to get ideas for the Classic Detroit house, go camping to find unique ways to incorporate nature into the Forrest House and spend a day at an amusement park to spark ingenuity for the Physics House. In the premiere episode, Keith and Evan will buy three neighboring abandoned homes, deciding that the property in the best condition, a four bedroom/two bath house that needs extensive work to repair fire and water damage, is the perfect place to start. As they dig in to transform the cramped house into a light, bright traditional-style home with an open floorplan, the work will come to a screeching halt when a letter from the city states the home is slated for demolition. Bargain Block is produced by High Noon Entertainment.”

