Shogun: Season Two Renewal in the Works for FX Drama, Hiroyuki Sanada Signed to Return

Shogun viewers might see more of the FX drama after all. A second season renewal of the limited series is in the works. Hiroyuki Sanada has been signed to return for season two if it gets the greenlight.

Sanada, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, Fumi Nikaido, Tokuma Nishioka, Takehiro Hira, Ako, Shinnosuke Abe, Yasunari Takeshima, Hiroto Kanai, Toshi Toda, Hiro Kanagawa, Nestor Carbonell, Yuki Kura, Tommy Bastow, Moeka Hoshi, Yoriko Doguchi, and Yuka Kouri star in the series set in 1600 Japan. The story revolves around the collision of two ambitious men from different worlds: an English sailor who is shipwrecked in Japan and a shrewd and powerful daimyo.

Deadline revealed the following about the FX series:

Securing Sanada, whose character’s journey to become shōgun and lead Japan to an era of peace was chronicled in the 10-episode adaptation of James Clavell’s novel, has been considered crucial to any plan to extend Shogun beyond its original installment. Other elements are still being worked out and deals are being finalized as part of an effort by FX to take Shogun to a second season in light of the big commercial and critical success of the limited series. The outcome of the effort would determine whether Shōgun would be considered a limited or drama series going forward, which could have major ramifications on the 2024 Emmy race, with the timing of the decision tied to the deadline for Emmy submissions.

In March, the Shogun series’ co-creators, Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, spoke about the possibility of continuing the story into a second season. They felt that the story had come to a natural close but noted that feeling might be colored by the fact they’d just come to the end of a six-year journey to get the initial ten episodes made.

What do you think? Did you watch this FX series? Do you want to see a second season, or do you think ten episodes are enough?