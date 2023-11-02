Shogun: Series Based on James Clavell Novel to Debut in February on FX and Hulu

Shogun is one step closer to release. The period drama, first ordered in 2018, will arrive on FX and Hulu in February. Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks created the 10-episode limited series.

Starring Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, Fumi Nikaido, Tokuma Nishioka, Takehiro Hira, Ako, Shinnosuke Abe, Yasunari Takeshima, Hiroto Kanai, Toshi Toda, Hiro Kanagawa, Nestor Carbonell, Yuki Kura, Tommy Bastow, Moeka Hoshi, Yoriko Doguchi, and Yuka Kouri, the series is based on the novel of James Clavell and tells the story of a sailor stranded in Japan after a shipwreck.

FX described the plot of the series as follows:

“FX’s Shōgun, based on James Clavell’s bestselling novel, is set in Japan in the year 1600, at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. “Lord Yoshii Toranaga” (Hiroyuki Sanada) is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village. Its English pilot, “John Blackthorne” (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga’s and Blackthorne’s fates become inextricably tied to their translator, “Toda Mariko” (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.”

The exact premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new series on FX and Hulu this February?