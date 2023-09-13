The Swarm: Season Two — Has the Sci-Fi CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Has The Swarm TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Swarm, season two.



What’s This TV Show About?

A science fiction series airing on the The CW television network, The Swarm TV show stars Alexander Karim, Cécile de France, Leonie Benesch, Joshua Odjick, Takehiro Hira, Krista Kosonen, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, Barbara Sukowa, Oliver Masucci, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, Eidin Jalali, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Takuya Kimura, Jack Greenlees, Dutch Johnson, Franziska Weisz, Lydia Wilson, Andrea Guo, Claudia Jurt, Elizabeth Kinnear, and David Vormweg. In the story, strange things are happening in the world’s oceans — whales are destroying boats, deep sea crabs are attacking beaches, mussels are blocking container ships, and an unknown ice worm destabilizes continental slopes and triggers tsunamis. On top of that, a deadly pathogen has spread into the drinking water. A group of scientists theorize that an intelligent life force in the Arctic Ocean’s depths is behind the chaos and risk their lives to stop it.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Swarm averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 370,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed, and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Swarm stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 13, 2023, The Swarm has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew The Swarm for season two? The series was produced in Germany, was very expensive to make, and has been sold to markets worldwide. It seems like a second season is possible, but not likely. Either way, the decision probably won’t depend on CW’s ratings. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Swarm cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope The Swarm TV show will be renewed for a second season and picked up by The CW?