The Swarm: Season One Ratings



The Swarm TV series was produced overseas and was the most expensive German TV production (produced in English) of all time. Unfortunately, expense doesn’t always translate into big ratings. The CW is now focusing on airing acquired and low-cost programming and has pulled shows that have drawn low ratings. Even if a second season is made, there’s no guarantee that the network will pick it up. Will The Swarm be cancelled or renewed? Stay tuned.

A science fiction series, The Swarm TV show stars Alexander Karim, Cécile de France, Leonie Benesch, Joshua Odjick, Takehiro Hira, Krista Kosonen, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, Barbara Sukowa, Oliver Masucci, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, Eidin Jalali, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Takuya Kimura, Jack Greenlees, Dutch Johnson, Franziska Weisz, Lydia Wilson, Andrea Guo, Claudia Jurt, Elizabeth Kinnear, and David Vormweg. In the story, strange things are happening in the world’s oceans — whales are destroying boats, deep sea crabs are attacking beaches, mussels are blocking container ships, and an unknown ice worm destabilizes continental slopes and triggers tsunamis. On top of that, a deadly pathogen has spread into the drinking water. A group of scientists theorize that an intelligent life force in the Arctic Ocean’s depths is behind the chaos and risk their lives to stop it.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/13 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The Swarm TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?