Interior Chinatown: Hulu Orders Series Based on Charles Yu Novel

Interior Chinatown is coming to Hulu. The streaming service has ordered the series based on the novel by Charles Yu. Jimmy O. Yang will star in the new drama series. Taika Waititi is set to direct the pilot and executive produce the series.

Per Deadline, Hulu revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“Yang will play Willis Wu, a background actor in a procedural cop show called Black & White. Relegated to the background, Willis goes through the motions of his on-screen job, waiting tables and dreaming about a whole world beyond Chinatown. When he inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, Willis begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, and in the process discovers what it feels like to be in the spotlight.”

A premiere date and additional cast will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Interior Chinatown on Hulu?