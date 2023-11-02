After Midnight: Comedian Taylor Tomlinson Named as Host of New CBS Late-Night Series

CBS finally has set a new late-night series. After Midnight, hosted by comedian Taylor Tomlinson, will take over the timeslot vacated by The Late Late Show with James Corden in April. Tomlinson reportedly beat out X Mayo and Ricky Velez for the hosting gig.

The new series’ host was announced on last night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Colbert is one of the show’s executive producers. After Midnight is inspired by the series @Midnight which aired on Comedy Central between 2013 and 2017.

CBS revealed more about the new late-night series in a press release.

CBS announced today the executive producing team, showrunners and head writer for its new late night series from CBS Studios, Spartina Industries and Funny Or Die, AFTER MIDNIGHT. The show, which will take over the 12:37 AM, ET/PT time slot, will premiere on the CBS Television Network, and be available for streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after it airs)* in early 2024. AFTER MIDNIGHT is executive produced by Stephen Colbert; Carrie Byalick, president of Spartina Industries; THE LATE SHOW executive Tom Purcell; Evelyn McGee Colbert; and James Dixon of Dixon Talent. The Spartina team is joined by executive producers Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Whitney Hodack and Henry R. Muñoz III from Funny Or Die. Jason U. Nadler of Serious Business, who co-created “@midnight” by which AFTER MIDNIGHT is inspired, is also an executive producer. Serving as co-showrunners and executive producers are Jack Martin, showrunner on all four seasons of “@midnight” and current showrunner for CBS’ RAID THE CAGE, and Eric Pierce (CBS’ THE CHALLENGE: USA, “The Wheel,” “Hollywood Game Night”). Comedian and writer Jo Firestone (ZIWE, “The Tonight Show,” “Joe Pera Talks with You”) will be co-executive producer and head writer. Alexx Wells (“Celebrity Squares,” “That’s My Jam,” “The Cube”) will also serve as co-executive producer. A host and premiere date for AFTER MIDNIGHT will be announced at a later time. “We are thrilled to be reunited with our friends at Funny Or Die,” said Stephen Colbert. “My hope is that, every night, AFTER MIDNIGHT will be just as ridiculous as the internet is every day. Plus, the original ‘@midnight’ aired after ‘The Colbert Report,’ so welcoming this new show to 12:30 feels like coming home.” “Funny Or Die is proud to partner once again with CBS Studios, Spartina Industries and our longtime friend and collaborator Stephen Colbert,” said Funny Or Die Owner Henry R. Muñoz III. “Now that we are all old enough to stay up until after midnight, I’m excited for this show to harness the power of comedy and laughter to bring us all together.”

A 2024 premiere date for After Midnight will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to checking out this new late-night series?