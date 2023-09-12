Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen: CBS Picks Up Comedy Talk Show for Late Night

Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen is coming to CBS. The network has picked up the comedy talk show for late night. Viewers will see two half-hour episodes each night for a limited time this fall. The comedy talk show has aired in first-run syndication for 18 seasons since 2006.

CBS revealed more about the series in a press release.

The comedy talk show COMICS UNLEASHED WITH BYRON ALLEN will be added to the CBS fall late-night lineup for a limited run with nightly airings (two back-to-back episodes per night) beginning Monday, Sept. 18 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*. COMICS UNLEASHED WITH BYRON ALLEN, a round-table style comedy talk show featuring a rotating panel of comedians, is hosted by Byron Allen and features comedians such as: Sebastian Maniscalco, Tiffany Haddish, Gabriel Iglesias, Cedric the Entertainer, Howie Mandel, Leslie Jones, Wayne Brady, Roy Wood, Jr., Whitney Cummings, JB Smoove, Billy Gardell, Margaret Cho, Brad Garrett, Sheryl Underwood, Adam Carolla, Gina Yashere, Dane Cook, Sinbad, George Wallace, Caroline Rhea, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier, Kevin Hart, Chelsea Handler, Katt Williams, Dennis Miller, Jamie Kennedy, Iliza Shlesinger, Jon Lovitz, Bill Bellamy, Mike Epps, Monique, Tom Papa, Gary Owen, Natasha Leggero, Deon Cole, Lisa Ann Walter, Marc Maron, Anthony Anderson, Russell Peters and many more of today’s top comedians. “COMICS UNLEASHED is a true passion for me, simply because this world can never have enough laughter,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “I created this show so that the best comedians can all come together and bring nonstop laughter.” COMICS UNLEASHED WITH BYRON ALLEN has been in first-run syndication since its premiere in September 2006 for 18 consecutive seasons and can also be seen on CBS-owned stations in 14 markets. COMICS UNLEASHED WITH BYRON ALLEN is produced by Allen Media Group. Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks and Jennifer Lucas are executive producers.

