Dateline NBC: Season 33 Renewal Announced for 2024-25

The staple of the Peacock network’s Friday night schedule will be back. Dateline NBC has been renewed for a 33rd season.

A primetime newsmagazine, the Dateline NBC TV show is the longest-running series in the network’s history. Debuting in 1992, the program covers stories ranging from mysteries to documentaries and in-depth investigations. Lester Holt anchors the series. Willie Geist, Meredith Vieira, Kate Snow, and Craig Melvin have served as contributing anchors.

The 32nd season of Dateline NBC averages a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.51 million viewers. Compared to season 31, that’s down by 14% in the demo and even in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

NBC has announced its Fall 2024 schedule and Dateline will return in its usual Friday night timeslot.

What do you think? Do you make a point of watching the Dateline NBC series? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a 33rd season and 2024-25.

