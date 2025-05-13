Dateline NBC: Season 34; News Series Renewed for 2025-26

NBC’s longest-running primetime series will continue into the 2025-26 TV season. The Peacock Network has renewed Deadline NBC for a 34th season.

An evening newsmagazine, the Dateline NBC TV show is anchored by Lester Holt and he’s joined by correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, and Blayne Alexander. Debuting in 1992, the program covers stories ranging from mysteries to documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, the format shifts to cover those stories.

Airing primarily on Friday nights, the 33rd season of Dateline NBC averaged a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.24 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 32, that’s down by 17% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership.

