Brilliant Minds: Season Two; NBC Medical Drama Series Renewed for 2025-26

Dr. Wolf will return to keep pushing the boundaries in the 2024-25 TV season. NBC has renewed Brilliant Minds for a second season. The first season of 13 episodes wrapped in January.

A medical drama series, the Brilliant Minds TV show was created by Michael Grassi. The series stars Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, and Donna Murphy. Inspired by the extraordinary life and work of author and physician Oliver Sacks, the story follows Dr. Oliver Wolf (Quinto), an eccentric but incredibly gifted neurologist who suffers from a rare condition. It gives him a unique perspective on care, fueling his mission to change how the world sees his patients. After his unusual methods result in his dismissal, he takes his unconventional approach to a new hospital: Bronx General, where he leads a team of bright young interns in tackling some of the world’s most puzzling psychological cases. With their help, he must also challenge his own personal and social limitations by navigating all the expectations, politics, and complicated relationships that come with the job.

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of Brilliant Minds averages a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.97 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

NBC has also renewed fellow freshman drama The Hunting Party for a second year. Next season, it seems likely that both shows will receive bigger episode orders.

“One of the things that you’re seeing us really lean into is these sophomore shows. Brilliant Minds only had 13 episodes in its first season, The Hunting Party only had 10 episodes. We need to give them full seasons and really lean into them and get them established,” said Jeff Bader, President, Program Planning Strategy, NBCUniversal Entertainment.

