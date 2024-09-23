Brilliant Minds: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

Zachary Quinto made a big splash on Heroes, a series that was a big hit for NBC way back in 2006. Now, he’s back on the network playing a very different role in a very different series. Will Brilliant Minds also be a hit? Will this show be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A medical drama series, the Brilliant Minds TV show was created by Michael Grassi. The series stars Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, and Donna Murphy. Inspired by the extraordinary life and work of author and physician Oliver Sacks, the story follows Dr. Oliver Wolf (Quinto), an eccentric but incredibly gifted neurologist who suffers from a rare condition. It gives him a unique perspective on care, fueling his mission to change how the world sees his patients. After his unusual methods result in his dismissal, he takes his unconventional approach to a new hospital: Bronx General, where he leads a team of bright young interns in tackling some of the world’s most puzzling psychological cases. With their help, he must also challenge his own personal and social limitations by navigating all the expectations, politics, and complicated relationships that come with the job.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



As of September 23, 2024, Brilliant Minds has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

