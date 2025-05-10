Suits LA: Cancelled; No Season Two for NBC Legal Spin-Off Series

Black Lane’s doors are closing. The Suits LA series has been cancelled so that it won’t be back for a second season on NBC. The first season’s 13 episodes finish airing on May 18th.

A legal drama series, the Suits LA TV show is a spin-off of the Suits series, which ran for nine seasons on USA Network. This new show stars Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg, with Victoria Justice, Troy Winbush, Alice Lee, Rachelle Goulding, Azita Ghanizada, and Gabriel Macht recurring. Guests include John Amos, Maggie Grace, Matt Letscher, Sofia Pernas, and Carson A. Egan. In the story, Ted Black (Amell) is a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself on the West Coast by representing the most influential clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. He works at Black Lane, the law firm he and his friend, criminal defense attorney Stuart Lane (McDermitt), launched more than 10 years ago. Roslyn (Ghanizada) is Ted’s assistant. Two other attorneys at the firm, Erica Rollins (Davis) and Rick Dodsen (Greenberg), are competing to become the head of entertainment. As time passes, the events that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved in NYC 15 years ago begin to unravel.

Airing on Sunday nights, the first season of Suits LA averages a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.49 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s the network’s second-lowest-rated series of the season.

The original Suits series found new popularity when it began streaming on Netflix during the pandemic. That prompted NBCUniversal to want a spin-off, but this new series didn’t land with viewers. The ratings were a disappointment for NBC, and appearances by original series actors Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, and David Costabile didn’t help. NBC will also be airing many NBA games next season, leaving fewer slots available on the schedule.

This is the second Suits spin-off to be cancelled after one season. Pearson, starring Gina Torres, aired on USA Network for 10 episodes and was cancelled in 2019.

Today, NBC also cancelled Found, The Irrational, Lopez Vs Lopez, and Night Court. The network’s 2025-26 schedule will be announced soon.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Suits LA TV series on NBC? Are you disappointed this spin-off wasn’t renewed for a second season?

