Lopez vs Lopez: Cancelled; No Season Four for NBC Family Sitcom

Viewers have seen the last of the fictional version of the Lopez family. NBC has cancelled Lopez vs Lopez so that it won’t return for a fourth season. The show’s third season of 13 episodes finished airing in February.

A family comedy series, the Lopez vs Lopez TV show stars George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Al Madrigal, and Matt Shively. The story revolves around a generational conflict between a partially estranged father and daughter — working-class, old-school George (George Lopez) and his Gen Z daughter, Maya (Mayan Lopez). George was largely an absent father, and he also cheated on Maya’s mother (Leyva) and gambled a lot. Now, Maya has been through years of therapy, and George has gone through a tough time. Now that he’s moved in with Maya and her family, the two have a chance at repairing their relationship. Along with his stoner pal Oscar (Madrigal), George helps out around the house while tormenting his son-in-law Quinten (Shively). George is also getting to connect with his young grandson, Chance (Gonzalez).

Airing on Friday nights, the third season of Lopez vs Lopez averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.98 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 18% in the demo and up by 5% in viewership.

The show has had low ratings throughout its three season run so the cancellation is not a surprise. NBC will also be airing many NBA games next season, leaving fewer slots available on the schedule.

Today, NBC also cancelled Found, The Irrational, Night Court, and Suits LA.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the Lopez vs. Lopez sitcom? Are you disappointed to hear the show has been cancelled and not renewed for a fourth season?

