Happy’s Place: Season Two Renewal for Reba McEntire Comedy Series

Happy’s Place is staying open for the 2025-26 TV season. NBC has renewed the comedy series for a second season. Four episodes are remaining in the show’s first season of 18 episodes.

A traditional sitcom, the Happy’s Place TV series was created by Kevin Abbott and Julie Abbott. The comedy stars Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn. In the story, Bobbie (McEntire) is a divorcée whose daughter is deployed in the military. She’s inherited her father’s neighborhood tavern, Happy’s Place, a business she’s been running for a decade. Bobbie’s surprised to discover she now has a new business partner, Isabella (Escobedo), a twenty-something half-sister she never knew she had. A Gen-Zer with a psychology degree, Isabella is shocked by her new role at the bar and does her best, though she and Bobbie don’t see eye-to-eye. Also working at the bar are cheerful but needy bartender Gabby (Peterman); stoic chef Emmett (Linn); a quiet but very handy waiter named Takoda (Black Elk); and Steve (Castelblanco), the business’ accountant.

Airing on Friday nights, the first season of Happy’s Place averages a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.38 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

According to NBC, new comedies Happy’s Place and St. Denis Medical have reached nearly 45 million viewers across linear and digital platforms this season. The latter series’ fate has yet to be announced.

What do you think? Have you been watching the Happy’s Place TV series on NBC? Are you glad the network has renewed this sitcom for a second season?

