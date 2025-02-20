NCIS: Sydney: Season Three; Australian Procedural Drama Series Renewed on CBS

This team will be back at work for a third season. CBS has already renewed NCIS: Sydney for another year. The show’s second season just began airing earlier this month.

An Australian procedural action drama series, the NCIS: Sydney TV show stars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are blended into a multinational task force to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey (Lasance), the team of Americans and Aussies learn to trust each other, overcoming and harnessing their differences to solve each case. Sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Narkle) and endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sagar) form a fast friendship, while curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (McInnes) meets his match in the brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson (Hazel).

Airing on Friday nights, the second season of NCIS: Sydney averages a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.20 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership.

According to the network, NCIS: Sydney is estimated to deliver seven million viewers in live plus 35 days of viewing, based on its series premiere live plus 7 days of viewing.

Today, CBS also renewed Elsbeth (season three), Fire Country (season four), Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season two), Ghosts (seasons five and six), Hollywood Squares (season two), NCIS (season 23), NCIS: Origins (season two), and Tracker (season three).

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

