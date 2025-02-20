Tracker: Season Three Renewal; Justin Hartley Drama Returning for 2025-26 on CBS

Colton will be back on the case next season. CBS has renewed Tracker for a third year and the 2025-26 TV season. The show’s second season of 20 episodes is currently airing and there are 11 unaired episodes remaining.

An action drama series, the Tracker TV show stars Hartley, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, and Fiona Rene. The story revolves around Colter Shaw (Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country with his Airstream camper. He uses his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all different kinds of mysteries for the rewards he receives. A lone wolf, Colter helps others while dealing with a family tragedy from his past that still affects his present. Colter is aided by his business handler, Velma Bruin (McEnany), his quick-witted tech expert Bobby Exley (Graise), and Reenie Greene (Rene), a hotshot lawyer who helps keep Colton out of trouble.

Airing on Sunday nights, the second season of Tracker averages a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.00 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 30% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership.

According to the network, season two of Tracker attracts over 18 million multiplatform viewers, up +4% year over year.

Today, CBS also renewed Elsbeth (season three), Fire Country (season four), Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season two), Ghosts (seasons five and six), Hollywood Squares (season two), NCIS (season 23), NCIS: Origins (season two), and NCIS: Sydney (season three).

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Tracker TV series? Are you glad this CBS show has been renewed for a third season?

