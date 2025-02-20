Elsbeth: Season Three; 2025-26 Renewal Set for CBS Comedy-Drama Series

No need to worry. Elsbeth is staying on the case for 2025-26. The series has been renewed for a third season by CBS. The second season of 20 episodes has nine episodes left to air.

A police-procedural comedy-drama series, the Elsbeth TV show is a spin-off of The Good Wife legal and political drama. The series stars Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, and Carra Patterson. Guests for season two include Nathan Lane, Robert Riggle, Brittany O’Grady, Vanessa Bayer, Dan Bucatinsky, and Gloria Reuben. The story revolves around Elsbeth Tascioni (Preston), an astute but unconventional attorney. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth uses her very unique point of view and personality to make astute observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. She works under Captain C.W. Wagner (Pierce), a charismatic and revered leader. Elsbeth is partnered with Officer Kaya Blanke (Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways.

Airing on Thursday nights, the second season of Elsbeth averages a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.44 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership.

According to the network, season two of Elsbeth averages 11 million multiplatform viewers, up +3% year over year.

Today, CBS also renewed Fire Country (season four), Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season two), Ghosts (seasons five and six), Hollywood Squares (season two), NCIS (season 23), NCIS: Origins (season two), NCIS: Sydney (season three), and Tracker (season three).

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

