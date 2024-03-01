Network: CBS

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 29, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, and Carra Patterson.

A police-procedural comedy-drama series, the Elsbeth TV show was created by Robert King and Michelle King and is a spin-off of The Good Wife legal and political drama.

The story revolves around Elsbeth Tascioni (Preston), an astute but unconventional attorney. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth uses her very unique point of view and personality to make astute observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD.

She works under Captain C.W. Wagner (Pierce), a charismatic and revered leader. Elsbeth is partnered with Officer Kaya Blanke (Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways.

