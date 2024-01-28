Elsbeth: Jane Krakowski, Blair Underwood, and More to Guest of CBS’ Good Wife Spin-Off Series

Elsbeth has added four big-name guest stars. Jane Krakowski, Blair Underwood, Retta, and Linda Lavin are set to appear in the Good Wife spin-off series.

Starring Carrie Preston, the series will follow her character from Chicago to New York City where she will use unique observational skills as she works alongside the NYPD.

Variety revealed more about the roles the additions will play in the CBS series:

“Krakowski (“30 Rock,” “Ally McBeal”) will play Joann, a high-powered Manhattan real estate broker with huge clients and even bigger secrets. Linda Lavin (“Alice”), who played Joy Grubick in three episodes of “The Good Wife,” will appear in “Elsbeth” as Gloria, who is described as the co-op board president from hell. Retta (“Parks and Recreation,” “Good Girls”) will play Margo, the top matchmaker to New York’s rich and impossible to please. Underwood (“L.A. Law,” “Quantico”) will play the father and coach of a rising tennis star, so dedicated to his son’s career that he makes a murderous mistake.”

Showrunner Jonathan Tollins said the following about the series and its cast:

“We are so thrilled to have such wonderful actors join us in such a diverse assortment of complex and interesting characters on Elsbeth. They’re all spectacular and we can’t believe our luck. We hope to keep attracting such high-caliber talent to face off with Carrie Preston, and play with us in New York.”

The new series arrives on CBS on February 29th.

What do you think? Were you a fan of The Good Wife? Are you planning to watch this new series on CBS next month?