NCIS: Origins: Season Two; 2025-26 Renewal Set for CBS Prequel Series

The early adventures of a certain NCIS Special Agent will continue on CBS next season. The network has renewed NCIS: Origins for a second year and the 2025-26 TV season. Five of the first season’s 18 episodes are left to air.

A police procedural and action series, the NCIS: Origins TV show stars Austin Stowell, Mariel Molino, Kyle Schmid, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Diany Rodriguez, with Mark Harmon as narrator. Recurring players include Daniel Bellomy, Caleb Martin Foote, Robert Taylor, Patrick Fischler, Julian Black Antelope, Tonantzin Carmelo, Lori Petty, and Bobby Moynihan. The sixth series in the NCIS franchise, this prequel follows the early days of Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Harmon). Back in 1991, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office. He forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by seasoned leader and agent Mike Franks (Schmid). Other members of the team include Special Agent Lala Dominguez (Molino), a former Marine determined to stand out in a male-dominated field; Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan (Abercrumbie), aka the “Head Secretery in Charge”; and tough and no-nonsense Special Agent Vera Strickland (Rodriguez).

The first season of NCIS: Origins averages a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.94 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

According to the network, NCIS: Origins delivers 9.2 million viewers with streaming alone, up +72% year over year (compared to NCIS: Hawai’i).

Today, CBS also renewed Elsbeth (season three), Fire Country (season four), Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season two), Ghosts (seasons five and six), Hollywood Squares (season two), NCIS (season 23), NCIS: Sydney (season three), and Tracker (season three).

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

