Jesse Stone: Tom Selleck Open to More TV Movies Following Blue Bloods Cancellation

With Blue Bloods ending in December, Tom Selleck is open to bringing Jesse Stone back to the small screen. Selleck starred in nine films featuring the character. The first eight films aired on CBS from 2005 until 2012, with the ninth film airing on Hallmark Channel in 2015. A 10th movie was being considered back in 2017 but hasn’t been made yet.

Based on Robert B. Parker’s novels, the movies follow Stone (Selleck), a retired police detective from the Paradise Police Department in Massachusetts. The movies’ cast have also included Kohl Sudduth, Kathy Baker, Viola Davis, Vito Rezza, Stephen McHattie, William Devane, Saul Rubinek, and William Sadler.

Selleck said the following when asked about what he might do next by TV Insider:

“It looks like now I might have to write [a script for another movie.]. It wouldn’t be a final one because everybody loves it. Jesse is a great character, and it would be fascinating to find out where he is quite a few years later. But I need to regroup; I don’t know what’s next, but assuming the phone doesn’t stop ringing, I’m going to keep working.”

Blue Bloods returns to CBS on October 18th. The series finale will air in December.

